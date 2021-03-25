LETTER: compassion needed

No one needs to say thank you to Mayor Victor Cumming for expressing compassion in his vote against the wild goose cull planned for this summer.

Compassion comes back to the sender.

What goes around comes around.

Life has its lessons to learn.

No one needs to say thank you to the petition people and all the others for expressing their compassion in trying to prevent the cull.

No one needs to say that humans can come up with solutions that are both creative and compassionate. Everyone already knows that.

Even the people of Vernon city council.

Darlynne Lord