LETTER: Count your blessings, deer

Re: the article ‘Deer Control Ineffective, CAO says’ on Page A15 of the May 6 edition.
I wonder if the people complaining realize there are millions of people in the world who would give their hind teeth to live in a country where deer wander around in their neighbourhood.
I live in a semi-rural area and I am quite willing to let the deer stroll through my garden.
They can even browse on my bushes and nosh on the occasional tulip, and anything else they fancy.
I would trade that anytime with living in over-crowded Europe from where we came over 50 years ago.
Brian Sutch, Vernon