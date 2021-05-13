LETTER: Count your blessings, deer

Morning Star reader says people would pay to have deer roam their yards

Deer can indiscriminately prune shrubs or bushes during the fall and winter , and eat up and trample gardens in the summer. (File photo)

Re: the article ‘Deer Control Ineffective, CAO says’ on Page A15 of the May 6 edition.

I wonder if the people complaining realize there are millions of people in the world who would give their hind teeth to live in a country where deer wander around in their neighbourhood.

I live in a semi-rural area and I am quite willing to let the deer stroll through my garden.

They can even browse on my bushes and nosh on the occasional tulip, and anything else they fancy.

I would trade that anytime with living in over-crowded Europe from where we came over 50 years ago.

Brian Sutch, Vernon