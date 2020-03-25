LETTER: COVID-19 and transportation sector

One Coldstream reader says it’s important to remember the truck drivers during this pandemic. (Aldergrove-Lynden)

To the editor:

Cross border and Domestic Professional Drivers are now experiencing little to no contact at the shipper or receivers.

Few facilities will allow drivers to enter the building to wash their hands, let alone use a bathroom.

Grocery shopping to fill a mini fridge on the road is slowly becoming impossible with the hoarding at stores.

Water is no longer a right, it is a privilege.

Certain states have closed rest areas. Truck Stops are charging for parking and don’t have enough spots available for everyone.

Even with an appointment many drivers are in line waiting for hours before they get on their way. Overbooking is normal in a crisis, I guess.

Professional Drivers have it in their blood.

What they do is difficult, lonely and they are passed over far too much.

They are who brings us our food, medicine, water, building supplies, luxuries… just about everything under the sun.

Please, if you use trucks in your business offer the driver a bottle of water. It is near impossible to get at some places. Maybe a granola bar or a snack.

Please, especially in this time, remember who is NOT with their families and is working hard to keep the rest of us safe and comfortable.

— Dana Gawne,

Coldstream