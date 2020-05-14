Around a dozen protesters took to the highway beside Polson Park to rally against the federal government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, gun control and more on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

LETTER: COVID-19 protesters have no credibility

To the editor:

Everyone can sympathize with the very real difficulties being faced by many as a result of the COVID-19 “lockdown.”

Unfortunately, groups demanding a lifting of restrictions have been infiltrated by the loonies, suggesting the government’s actions are “an experiment to see how docile we are,” and that “Canada is no longer a free country…it won’t be long before my free speech is taken away.”

These clowns, who apparently live in constant fear of the proverbial “knock on the door in the middle of the night,” don’t lend any credibility to anyone’s legitimate concerns.

D. Rollins,

Vernon

