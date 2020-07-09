LETTER: COVID-19 reveals cracks in long-term care

Kevala Van Volkenburg is helping to keep care home residents connected to their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic with her Letters To Seniors project. (Sasha Sefter - Observer File Photo)

To the editor:

COVID-19 reveals the shameful state of Canada’s long-term care organizations

In normal times, I visit two of Vernon’s fine long term care institutions weekly.

I have not witnessed any problems but I’m sure that problems exist.

Here in B.C., the cracks in our system were recognized early on in the pandemic and some of them were corrected.

Unfortunately, other parts of the country lagged far behind.

At the root of the problem is the poor pay and employment circumstances that force employees to work at more than one facility.

It’s time for all Canadians to value our seniors and people with disabilities enough to see that their caregivers are properly paid, able to work full-time hours to qualify for benefits.

We need to fix this now.

Donna Myers

Vernon