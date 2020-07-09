Letter writers say the COVID-19 crisis is a good opportunity to shift away from use of fossil fuels. (Stock photo) According to David Suzuki, special interest groups are using a twisted logic to justify continuing our reliance on fossil fuels. (Stock photo)

LETTER: COVID good time to move away from fossil fuels

To the editor:

In the face of these uncertain times, many of us are concerned about how our livelihoods will fare.

Between oil plummeting to under $5 and our local, community-owned shops closing for an indefinite period, we all share the concern of how long this will continue and what will we be facing when it’s over.

Despite the various federal and provincial relief packages that have been announced, many of us still have questions: Will I be able to afford my rent or mortgage? Will my job still exist? Will our economy recover?

There are no guarantees right now and it’s scary. However, there is an opportunity here – for British Columbians and Canadians – to take this period and begin the shift off fossil fuels, LNG and the mega-corporation.

Right now is our chance to begin that transition.

Canada is already behind many other countries (well behind the U.S., who leads the world with installed geothermal energy) in investing in alternative forms.

Instead of oil patch workers experiencing layoffs, we could be promoting skills training to geothermal exploration and drilling.

Instead of continuing with large construction camps, that are exacerbating the public safety risk, we can stimulate the economy by supporting locally-sourced energy products.

Instead of destroying more lands by clear-cutting for timber or new roads, workers could be involved in remediation work.

Micro-hydro, wind, solar and geothermal opportunities are plentiful in Canada and can well meet our energy demands.

The unravelling of the fossil fuel industry had already started a decade before COVID-19 hit us.

It’s time to question how secure this industry – which includes LNG – truly is and how much longer those jobs will be here.

It’s time to start building opportunities for new, sustainable jobs.

Tara Howse, Rossland

Len Ingram, Lake Country

