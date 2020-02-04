LETTER: Cruel comments unwarranted after Vernon man found

To the editor,

Re: Jay Rosenberger search in Jan 31,2020

I have seen numerous cruel posts on social media once Jay Rosenberger was found. Some even suggesting this was all a ploy to “get money” and wanting their GoFundMe donation refunded. I too was involved with the search and I would like to set the record straight.

First off, it is important to remember that our only goal and priority when we “signed up,” or contributed money, to this event was to help “find Jay”. That’s it. And if we were blessed he would be alive when we found him. That was all we wanted.

So we banded together to help Jay’s mother and sister find Jay. For us living in Vernon it was a no brainer. If you had time to help, or money to spare, you helped out because Jay was a member of our community. It ignited a human value taught to me growing up in East Van — “You mess with my friend, you mess with me.” I was all in.

The fact that Jay’s mother and sister were from out of town brought out the best in all of us. Important values like helping our fellow man, being kind and compassionate. The response was tremendous and heart warming. We should all be proud of this.

And after five days of working, thinking, searching and worrying, we actually found Jay. We accomplished our goal. We even got the added bonus that he was still breathing when we found him.

We need to understand that there was no clause in the contract stating we would be entitled to know what happened, or why it happened. We found him alive. We win. And we should be grateful this story has a great ending, close the book and put it on the shelf.

Guy Rutledge, Vernon

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Coronavirus strikes more fear than O.D.s, murders

Just Posted

Multiple accidents reported on snowy Vernon highways

Five centimetres expected to fall today: Environment Canada

Vernon bantams crowned champs at ‘Wickfest’

Rellish Transport Lakers victorious at Hayley Wickenhieser’s World Female Hockey Festival in Surrey

Spallumcheen curler captures B.C. silver

Ina Forrest and rink mates finish second at provincial finals

Vernon man scores Super Bowl 50/50

BC Lotto prize worth almost $85,000 picked up

Vernon Museum honouring trumpet band with pop-up exhibit

Exhibit takes place tonight, Feb. 4, from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Plane bringing Canadians back from Wuhan will make Vancouver pit stop

Coronavirus outbreak has killed more than 400 in China

Family panic sparked after BC Sheriff Service arrests woman with dementia

When 63-year-old’s husband realized she was gone it prompted calls to RCMP and Search and Rescue

Three Surrey men charged with 15 crimes connected to Kelowna drug seizure

Cell phones, about $177,000, fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, ketamine and six firearms were seized

Battery from Second World War causes evacuation at B.C. RCMP detachment

Detonation unit deployed to deal with potentially explosive war artifact

Canadian rock band The Arkells asks fans to subscribe to local news in T-shirt giveaway

Canadian rock band announced they’ll give away a free T-shirt to anyone who takes out a subscription

Federal appeals court dismisses application challenging Trans Mountain pipeline approval

This challenge was against the second approval

For-profit senior care homes spend less on staff, B.C. advocate says

Isobel Mackenzie and Adrian Dix focus on private and public care

Rescue efforts continue, four days after heavy flooding strands hundreds on Sasquatch Mountain

Route closed early Tuesday morning, may open in afternoon

Oliver man charged with arson ordered to undergo psych assessment

Steve Joseph Godbout is charged with assaulting a police officer and two counts of arson

Most Read