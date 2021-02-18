A Canada goose honks at other birds at Salish Park in Chilliwack on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. (Jenna Hauck - Black Press Media)

A Canada goose honks at other birds at Salish Park in Chilliwack on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. (Jenna Hauck - Black Press Media)

LETTER: Culling the goose cull

Although I disapprove of the killing of innocent animals, including the culling of local Canada geese, I can see how they pose a depository problem.

Notwithstanding the above, spending $41,000 in taxpayer dollars to cull 150 geese, (which translates into $270 for each bird), this expenditure is beyond my capacity to keep silent.

It seems apparent to me, that killing a mere 150 birds is not going to have a real impact on a flock the size that resides in this area. Additionally, the geese are going to come back year after year, and the same problem is going to re-occur. Culling is a waste of money.

Clearly, a better solution is called for that might involve public input.

For example, something as simple as not allowing this natural food supply to be wasted.

Geese have always been part of the traditional diets the world over. Something is wrong when countless homeless people in our city have to dumpster dive for their next meal while we are led to believe that the culled geese are unsafe for human consumption.

Those geese are as organic one can get, and much healthier than the chickens and turkeys raised in miserable conditions and kept alive with hormones and antibiotics, which we consume without reflection.

Why not spend money to make the culled geese available to those in need?

Another possibility is to promote the hunting of Canada geese. Since Canada geese are not endangered, seasonal hunting is allowed in B.C. and allows for 10 geese per day. Instead of spending tax dollars, issue hunting licences that, in turn, brings in money.

Undoubtedly, with more public input, there are other creative ways to resolve the goose-poop problem.

Norbert Maertens

Vernon, B.C.

