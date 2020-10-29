Vernon’s Davison Orchards says it is closing its pumpkin patch for the rest of the season after receiving notice from Interior Health that U-Pick Fields are classified as an Event. Pumpkins are still for sale at the orchard’s market. (Facebook photo)

LETTER: Davison Orchard IH notice shows priorities off

Morning Star reader responds to an IH notice issued to popular Vernon pumpkin patch

I think we are getting our priorities wrong when we allow large businesses to operate with some restrictions and yet an outdoor venue with good protocols designed for children to have some fun during a very trying time for everyone is not. To me it seems wrong.

We see adults still not following protocol, they’re not wearing masks or showing respect for those that do follow the rules.

As our provincial health officer says, “We are all in this together.”

Unfortunately, it is the children that are taking the brunt of this pandemic.

None of us ever saw this happening in our lifetime.

Mike Kinnear

Editor’s note: This is in response to Interior Health issuing a notice deeming Davison Orchard’s pumpkin patch an event Oct. 21. The orchard has since closed its pumpkin patch for the season but continue to sell them in the market.

