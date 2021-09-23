LETTER: Don’t drop voting age to 16

The frontal lobe of the brain is the part associated with a person’s ability to reason. The frontal lobe is the last to develop and doesn’t fully develop until the mid to late twenties.

How then does it make sense to give the responsibility of casting an informed vote to a segment of the population who are mentally incapable of a reasoned and well thought out decision?

Therefore, it’s reasonable to assume the mayor and councillors, who are promoting the lowering of the voting age to 16, have themselves an underdeveloped frontal lobe.

You have to appreciate the value of the power of reason.

Too bad some of our elected officials seem deficient in this area.

B. Griffin