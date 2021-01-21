LETTER: Drawing the line

Morning Star reader questions point of using eco-friendly paint when it wears off so quickly

Let me get this straight. We paint lines on our streets and roads so they can be seen, and be an aid to traffic flow and public safety. Then we choose to use paint for this purpose which is supposedly more environmentally friendly than previously used paint.

On the face of it, a laudable objective.

However, it would seem that this new and improved paint, which is supposed to protect our environment, and by extension our safety and longevity, is doing anything but, when it does not stand up to traffic for any length of time.

Once lines are worn down to the point they can’t be seen, particularly in the dark, what use are they?

My question is what is more important, highway safety or environmental protection? Maybe we can’t have it both ways.

Cam Clayton