Letter: Election outcome predictable for North Okanagan-Shuswap riding

Mel Arnold will win the upcoming election.

Not because he earned it, nor because he has the mandate of his constituents. He will win because of a flawed voting system that ends up ignoring the will of a large percentage of the population. In fact, in 2015, just over one in three voters in our riding voted for him, and yet here we are, four years later, and you could safely put money on his re-election.

Unless he recently changed his view, Arnold’s position on climate change is, “until science can prove conclusively and empirically that humans are the main cause of climate change, I will withhold my personal opinion.” This is despite conclusive evidence and overwhelming consensus by the scientific community. What more do you need Mr. Arnold?

Read more: Letter: Candidate should stick to the facts

Read more: Shuswap Middle School requests city’s help in resurfacing sports courts

Read more: Singh invokes Jack Layton’s legacy, Trudeau gets Barack Obama endorsement as Election Day nears

Mr. Arnold’s party plans on cutting taxes for the wealthy when Canada is already overly generous by reintroducing a loophole that allows wealthy families to disperse their income among family members who didn’t earn it. More than 30 per cent of Mr. Arnold’s constituents are considered low income, yet the Conservative tax plan is focusing on those families wealthy enough to discuss ‘income sprinkling via dividends’ because apparently they need all the help they can get.

Mr. Arnold does not represent the majority of constituents in his riding and has no intention to, and it is important to note that on election day he will once again owe his win not to a convincing campaign ,but to the fact that his constituents have a plethora of opinions – the majority of which may not match his own.

Hardy Haase

@SalmonArm

marthawickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter