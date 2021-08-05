Email editor@valleyrecord.com

LETTER: eyes on climate change debate

To Ken Topolinsky:

Great response to Ms Sharp’s letter.

I have enjoyed the fruit from oil and gas like eating, housing, clothing, transportation the list goes on and on.

The professional paid climate protesters have blamed all climate change on Alberta’s oil sands.

Well, wait a minute… what about India which is draining its aquifer to support more farming or China building more skyscrapers for people to live in — this in itself is causing the earth axis to shift according to a program on the discovery channel.

As this continues it will cause a major shift in climate control.

There are so many factors that have caused climate change but the oil companies and oil sands are the easiest to attack and blame.

Ms. Sharp, so when you withhold your $200 from your taxes let us know how that works out with the tax people.

Al Armstrong

LETTER: Act now on fires

