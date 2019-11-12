LETTER: Facebook opens floodgates of free information

‘Massive environmental movements have been made possible by social media’

Editor,

For all its shortcomings, I, a news-consumer since 1987, find Facebook has enabled far greater information freedom than that by the information-monopoly mainstream media — and especially the tight gate keeping practiced by newspapers.

Renowned American author and linguistic/cognitive scientist Noam Chomsky worrisomely noted that, while there are stories published about man-made global warming, “It’s as if… there’s a kind of a tunnel vision — the science reporters are occasionally saying, “look, this is a catastrophe,” but then the regular (non-environmental pro-fossil fuel) coverage simply disregards it.”

Though I feel it’s a couple decades late, massive environmental movements have been made possible by social media like Facebook.

Frank Sterle Jr.

White Rock