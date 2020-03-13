A Vernon Morning Star reader is encouraging mothers to focus on their children and limit screen time. (File photo)

LETTER: Fast-pace high-tech lifestyles, busy working moms not ideal for child rearing

A Vernon Morning Star reader is left asking ‘what about the children?’

To the editor:

This is my own personal belief, and in no way is meant to point a finger at anyone or judge, as I feel we need to make changes and start with the younger generation.

I have noticed that babies today are dressed in grown up clothes like jeans, shirts and ties, etc. when they are only a few months old.

Let these beautiful treasures be babies until they can walk and talk.

We want to give them everything that is material.

When they can move their little fingers, a computer game is provided to keep them happy.

Material things don’t last but the love we give them lasts forever.

Mothers, I pray you will stay home with this special gift, and teach your children love and discipline, so they can grow up to loving human beings.

Guide them in the way of righteousness, kindness and charity — pray.

Then we can see some changes in this world.

We need to realize there are governments encouraging mothers to work, with more daycare facilities, and they end up often not getting the love they need.

Why are governments doing this?

What about the children?

Computers seem to be taking over the world and influencing our young.

We have to use our freewill and our own good thoughts to live a good life, and not be led around by machines that don’t have a soul, compassion or love for this world.

I realize there are highly educated women in this world and we need their skills, but make sure your children have the love they need.

Changes can be made. We are not perfect. We all make mistakes. Lord knows, I have made mine. Faith and courage can be a good start, and remember we all suffer in this life — that is a given!

We can do it, one day at a time, as our children today spend more time on cellphones than in human communication at times. I think the more we give our children, they will grow up thinking the world owes them something.

If they grow up with love, they have what is important.

Fear is our No. 1 enemy. How many young people live with stress and anxiety?

Have faith, as faith and fear seem to battle with each other and I pray faith wins.

Live one day at a time, do the best you can, deal with tomorrow’s problems when they happen, and hope for the best each day.

There is always someone that has less than we do. Be charitable and count our blessings.

M. Bradley

Vernon

Letters

