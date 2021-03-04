LETTER: Fight for climate change

U.S. President Joe Biden has taken much-needed steps to fight climate change.

It’s time for Canada to get on board instead of crying about a dying industry.

Alberta has seen this coming and instead of taking steps to introduce environmental jobs to put thousands back to work, they keep beating a dead horse.

We’re living with the effects of coal and oil and Mother Earth is saying enough.

Let’s hold Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to his word of a “Just Transition Act” which he committed to in Burnaby in 2019.

Beth Flick

Vernon