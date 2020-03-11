Letter: Filthy treatment of public toilets perplexing

Public toilets are available to accommodate everyone.

B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation locates these facilities along our highways in places intended to help us all.

I am disappointed and amazed by the cleanliness of these facilities. I know the ministry, their contractors and their employees strive to keep them in a reasonably clean state for all of us to use when the need arises.

There appears to be many members of the public, however, who have no concept of cleanliness and appear to go out of their way to be absolutely filthy when they use them. They urinate everywhere except the toilet, they poop everywhere except in the toilet, they smear their excrement everywhere.

I don’t get it. Why do they do this when these facilities are placed there for people to relieve themselves? Many public restrooms in towns are no better. Is it anger, a way of getting revenge, or is it just plain ignorance by some people who do these things?

I suspect that a woman would never sit on many of these seats. Personally, I appreciate the efforts made by the ministry to keep our rest stops clean, but I cannot believe how some people treat our public toilets.

Can you imagine the bathrooms in the homes of those that create these filthy messes?

I suspect many who do these filthy things will never read the concerns I have written, as the pre-requisite is they must be able to read.

Barry Campbell

Salmon Arm