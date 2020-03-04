LETTER: First pool prices rise, then what…

To the editor:

So the City of Vernon is again crying (about) how it is poor and wants to raise the admission cost to our recreation pool by four per cent.

While this does not seem like much, to a family struggling to make ends meet or a senior this can mean the difference between exercise or staying at home.

These are the people who are already paying high property taxes in Vernon and face an increase again this year I feel because of poor management.

Maybe a way they can save some money is by cutting the cost of the managers, or better yet, get the managers to do some life guarding. Oh, can’t do that? They are union and only know how to do one thing.

Council, go back to the table and actually sit down and talk, and most importantly listen to those who speak and then (this is hard for some of you) think about what you were elected to do. And ask yourselves if you are fulfilling your job.

Oh yes, don’t forget they are going to ask you for a much larger amount to build a new centre and then the yearly costs rise again.

Time for this council to go!

Garry Haas

Vernon

