LETTER: Fix Polson Park in Vernon

Dont spend budget dollars on creating park space when viable Polson Park could be cleaned up

To the editor:

The City of Vernon was given a beautiful gift — Polson Park.

Something for everyone.

They took out the running/walking path and put it up at the college, where it’s nice and hot. It cost $7 million.

Plus, now they want to move it to Kin Race Track to be part of the active living centre.

But we can still walk at Kal Tire Place, right?

The grandstand burned down and was not replaced. Then, maintenance was cut back.

Now, the park is turning into tent city.

Full of big bird poop, dog poop and people poop.

They decided the civic arena had to go.

It was suggested they’d gut it. That would cost about $5 million. No!

So, they build a new one, with extra rooms for fitness, etc. for future growth.

What that new arena did was make an absolute zoo out of the farmers’ market without a zoo keeper.

Now there is talk to take a million out of this year’s budget and make a park.

Fix Polson!

Think we need the pool? Yes, but we also need a new police station.

Rose Pollock

Vernon

