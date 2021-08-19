letter

LETTER: follow evac orders

I have to say thumbs up to Mike Farnworth. He is right in what he said.

These people who think they are better than everyone else and don’t have to follow the laws or rules, they are selfish and inconsiderate of others.

When an evacuation order is in place and they don’t leave they put everyone else in danger. They take our much-needed firefighters off the job to save them and then stand there and say the firefighters aren’t doing their job.

I say if they want to be that way, leave alone let them find their own way out and fine them hefty.

No more warnings for people who ignore the fire ban – it should just be an automatic hefty fine, like $100,000, with jail time and put it against their licence where they pay or lose their license or it goes against their credit.

Lorraine Brown

Previous story
LETTER: Oil’s time is up

Just Posted

Evacuation alerts issued in July and early August for more than 400 properties in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District’s Electoral Areas L (Grasslands) and M (Beautiful Nicola Valley-North) have been rescinded and changed to all-clear as of Wednesday, Aug. 18. (TNRD photo)
White Rock Lake: All-clear given for Thompson-Nicola Regional District electoral area properties

Robert Hugh looks through the remains of the home he shared with his partner Michelle Maisonneuve that was destroyed by the White Rock Lake wildfire in Monte Lake, east of Kamloops, B.C., Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (Darryl Dyck - The Canadian Press)
PHOTOS: No erratic behaviour forecast for White Rock Lake wildfire

Residents show their appreciation to firefighters as they stand with signs of love, some dressed up, on Old Kamloops Road as crews drive 'home' to the fire camp set up at the former Kin Race Track. (Amanda Quiring photo)
Vernon-Monashee MLA extends gratitude to constituents in wildfire crisis

Fire consumes the hillside above Pro Hardware near Newport on Westside Road. (Contributed)
Not safe for many White Rock Lake wildfire evacuees to come home yet: North Westside Fire Chief