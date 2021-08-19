LETTER: follow evac orders

I have to say thumbs up to Mike Farnworth. He is right in what he said.

These people who think they are better than everyone else and don’t have to follow the laws or rules, they are selfish and inconsiderate of others.

When an evacuation order is in place and they don’t leave they put everyone else in danger. They take our much-needed firefighters off the job to save them and then stand there and say the firefighters aren’t doing their job.

I say if they want to be that way, leave alone let them find their own way out and fine them hefty.

No more warnings for people who ignore the fire ban – it should just be an automatic hefty fine, like $100,000, with jail time and put it against their licence where they pay or lose their license or it goes against their credit.

Lorraine Brown