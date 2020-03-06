LETTER: Geese need to be dealt with

One Vernon Morning Star reader says at least 1,000 Canada geese need to be removed to address problems caused by the birds. (File photo)

To the editor:

Once again the city has shown a complete lack of regard for how it spends (wastes) our tax dollars.

By voting against a Canada goose cull, we will continue in a never ending, mostly useless and very expensive circle to control this problem with very poor results.

No reasonable, caring human wants to see these animals destroyed however emotions and feelings should never interfere with reality. The reality is that this is a problem that needs addressing both from a public health standpoint and an esthetics one.

The simplest, most cost effective and ultimately humane solution is to remove at least 1,000 geese from Paddlewheel Park and Kin Beach and Kal Lake, continue with the egg addling program and get on with life.

This diddling around that the city seems bent on perusing will never resolve a problem that will only continue to get worse and cost the hard-working taxpayers of Vernon countless thousands of extra dollars that could be better spent elsewhere.

It’s very disappointing the mayor and some councillors seem content to waste our money by not tackling this problem in a firm and realistic manner.

Brian Griffin,

Vernon

Letters to the editor