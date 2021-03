I am very happy to see Vernon city council has decided to pursue a goose cull. Maybe it will make it safer to go to Kin Beach and Polson Park.

I would love to see more of them gone.

In the past 11 years, I have seen the count of mating pairs in the park near where I live go from one or two to six or seven.

It is hard to enjoy a walk when you have to try to avoid the mess they leave behind.

My only concern is why does it cost almost $300 per goose to cull them?

C.D. Gehrmann