LETTER: Heronry ‘confusion’ cleared in provincial guidelines

Jane Weixl was on of the nearly 100 people who demonstrated outside Vernon’s City Hall in support of protecting a heron habitat from development disruption. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

To the editor:

I am writing to respond to Dean Roosevelt’s letter to the editor on June 18th entitled “Covenant Confusion.”

Over 200 people have written to the City of Vernon requesting that a covenant remain on the property beside the heronry. They want to see a covenant on Scotland Constructors’ property that protects the herons when construction occurs. What is required is laid out very clearly in the Province of British Columbia’s guidelines entitled, Develop With Care.

The confusion arises when a covenant is drafted (and I stress that the City’s covenant is not complete or finalized at this time) that does not align with the provincial regulations. The city’s covenant is a compilation of material gathered at the first public hearing, from the Qualified Environmental Professional that Scotland Constructors hired, and from a letter from the province regarding the application.

Vernon’s chief administrative officer, Will Pearce, was stressing they would be putting out a public service announcement, containing information about an incomplete covenant, that may not align with what the province expects. It is Mr. Pearce’s job to ensure council follow every procedural rule.

At the June 8 council meeting, Coun. Scott Anderson said the “letters from the public as a rule are based on faulty information. They state we are developing the rookery, destroying the habitat of the herons – that is simply not the case and was never the case.”

Coun. Anderson’s statements need to be looked at more carefully.

Simply dismissing over 200 letters to mayor and council as “faulty information” because they do not align with Coun. Anderson’s viewpoint does not make them all faulty information.

Many extremely knowledgeable people have written to council regarding the herons and the heronry.

Dr. Robert Butler wrote to them. He has done decades of research on herons and has written a number of books.

Many qualified environmental professionals, including several biologists, have written to them. These professionals should be listened to. That is what public input is all about… listening to the public’s opinion on an issue so that council can make the best decision possible.

Coun. Anderson cannot predict the future so he has no way of knowing whether the development beside the heronry will destroy the habitat of the herons or not.

If the developer is allowed to proceed, without guidelines to ensure that development does NOT take place during the herons’ sensitive nesting and fledging period, then the work may very well destroy the heron’s habitat.

If the developer makes loud noises that the herons are not used to, they may leave their nests permanently, even if chicks are present. They may never return.

That is a fact.

I also took exception to Coun. Anderson saying the developer was a young couple, not a Daddy Warbucks type. This is not relevant. The provincial development guidelines should apply to every developer equally in council’s eyes.

I was also concerned when I heard Coun. Dalvir Nahal say, “in fairness this should go to public hearing but I question if there’s going to be any new information that we haven’t already received from the public.”

Ms. Bridal, deputy chief administrative officer, had to caution Coun. Nahal at this point, as she was already predicting what the outcome of a public hearing would be before it has even occurred and before the public has spoken.

This was another example of the administration protecting some members of council by requiring them to follow proper procedure and both of the city administrators are doing a very good job of it.

Jane Weixl

Vernon, B.C.