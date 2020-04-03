LETTER: How can we combat COVID-19?

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Open letter to Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming:

The statement you were quoted saying in the Morning Star edition of March 18, 2020, continues to disturb me.

You stated our community is not “taking the COVID-19 seriously.”

Have you driven around town lately?

Our town has 50,000 people, Vernon Jubilee Hospital has 200 beds, and an anticipated 10,000 people that will require beds, according to a Vernon doctor.

You received 4,928 votes in the last election, which means half your fan club will need hospitalization.

Mr. Mayor, and all other leaders and influencers of this community of 50,000 strong, I am pleading for your help to take immediate action on the following two things:

1. Lock Down the city today — close non-essential business.

2. Send a message that offers some hope to our community, something along this line: Stay home…and while at home instead of binging on Netflix, scrolling social media feeds or spring cleaning, encourage them to think at a the 10,000-foot level. Think about the fact they are in the fastest changing economy of our times. Ask them to think about how they will reinvent themselves to serve that economy.

People need to follow protocols, but I encourage a message where instead of people thinking about how their tiny family unit will survive, think about how they can serve the community they live in by solving problems and creating opportunities for all of us to survive.

Top-of-mind problems keep me up at night. Some of these problems may be solved by us, some may not. The key is that people need to radically change the way they think for survival and take action vs hibernate.

For example:

1. VJH has 600-plus (best guess) employees. They are preparing for a tidal wave. How are we helping their families stay safe? Can we not offer up empty hotel rooms so these employees can self-quarantine when not working? Can we empty condos at Silver Star? Empty basement suites?

2. How are we leveraging the empty kitchens at the Vernon golf course and other restaurants? Could these not serve as takeout kitchens for the essential workers in town who are busy caring for us?

3. How are we leveraging the fleet of standalone passenger vans at the Schubert Centre, Boys and Girls club? Can we not use these to deliver food/RX to the elderly instead? Can we create a mobile grocery store? Many seniors don’t drive and are not online.

4. Prior to March 20, we had over 1,400 kids in daycare. Today we have about 60. If we assume that 20 per cent of the VJH staff need child care, that equates to 280 kids without care, risking 280 parents not going to work at the hospital. I believe there is a solution, but we need the health care authority to talk to child care leaders. We need a connection.

5. Tourism has committed suicide. We have several hotels sitting empty with hotel rooms and banquet space. How can we leverage them to be used as makeshift hospital bed space. And again, quarantine locations for all the people in food distribution.

6. Many small business will die if we don’t connect them with the right technical people to help get their businesses online and offer either a pickup or delivery service. For example, Swan Lake Nursery.Without the distribution of essential plants we will risk failed crops as bird/insects rely on various plants for growth.

7. We have empty buildings, movie theatres, stores, Schubert Centre, schools, the list goes on. How can we use these resources to combat COVID-19?

These opportunities need to be flushed out, and can generate money. But we need our community to rally together.

We need your leadership to help deploy our people with tasks that will serve our community.

We must leverage our skills and resources to solve problems rather than feeding the fear.

I feel as though Mother Nature has punished us all for not taking care of her. She has sent us all to our rooms.

Instead of dispersing like rats, we need to unite like ants. Create a colony that is holistic and essential for rejuvenation and survival.

Please do something as people are scrambling in fear, when what we need are people committed to creating a new world where we live cohesively and holistically. Offer light instead of fear. Kick people into action and makes us all accountable.

Robyn Danielsson

Vernon