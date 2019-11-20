Students participate in a climate protest, at Stortorget in Lund, Sweden, Friday, March 15, 2019. Students worldwide skipped classes Friday to take to the streets to protest their governments’ failure to take sufficient action against global warming. (Johan Nilsson /TT News Agency via AP)

LETTER: Humans not ‘biggest player’ in climate change

‘Enjoy it, because it won’t last forever’

Facts Climate alarmists should consider:

Fifteen thousand years ago, the valley we now call home was covered in several thousand feet of ice. That is easily verified through the science of geology. The earth warmed and the ice melted rapidly creating huge lakes, which at some point catastrophically drained down to their current levels. About 12,900 years ago the climate abruptly reversed, plunging the Okanagan back into around 1,000 years of icy conditions, cause unknown but a comet or asteroid impact suspected. Whatever the catastrophe, it was severe enough to wipe out most of the North American megafauna and probably the Clovis People then populating parts of the continent.

Around 11,700 years ago, the climate began to warm again and we finally arrived in our current interglacial period, one of the longest of many in the last few hundred thousand years. By the time the ice receded close to its present extent, sea levels had risen over 400 feet. Within this interglacial period, there have been warm periods and cold periods, some much more significant than the recent warming we are so concerned about.

Unfortunately, over the last 8,000 years there has been a gradual, but inexorable decline in global temperatures as we probably head towards the next ice age. All this can be surmised from global ice core data, sediments and tree rings. This data is freely available online, from the academic institutions that gathered it, and is presented in a form understandable to anyone with a high school science education.

It is obvious from this data that we should indeed be very worried about climate change because it can be abrupt and brutal to life. Although the finer points may be argued, this is fact and most of it happened before any significant human activity. However, climate scientists struggle to explain these rapid, past changes and until they get better at that, I have low confidence in their predictions, which after all, are based on simplistic models. As time goes on, it is becoming clearer that there is an overlooked but vitally important component to climate change — the sun appears to influence climate in ways we never imagined.

There is no doubt humans influence climate, but to think we are the biggest player in this game is foolish and arrogant. For now, be thankful humanity is flourishing in a relatively warm and stable interglacial period. Enjoy it, because it won’t last forever.

David Skelhon

Vernon

Previous story
Cheers to MLA for new flags at Eagle’s Hall

Just Posted

Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil rolling at Davis Cup

Vernon player teams up with Denis Shapovalov to lead Canada into quarterfinals

WATCH: Coldstream garage fire as hot as 275 C: deputy fire Chief

Shop fire potential for ‘one heck of a fireworks show,’ O’Hara says

North Okanagan women head up college board

Gloria Morgan named chair and Juliette Cunningham vice-chair Tuesday

Vernon artist waves women’s flag in Penticton

SheShe declares femininity with all-encompassing exhibit

WATCH: Thieves smash way into Vernon business

Incident at Simply Delicious happened at 4:30 a.m. and was caught on video

WATCH: Thieves smash way into Vernon business

Incident at Simply Delicious happened at 4:30 a.m. and was caught on video

Benn scores 2, streaking Stars earn 6-1 win over Canucks

Horvat has lone goal for Vancouver

B.C. to advocate for frustrated, confused, unhappy cellphone users, says premier

Maple Ridge New Democrat Bob D’Eith to advocate for more affordable and transparent cellphone options

B.C. man who killed Belgian tourist near Boston Bar gets life in prison, no parole until 2042

Sean McKenzie pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of 28-year-old Amelie Christelle Sakkalis

‘Very disrespectful’: B.C. first responder irked by motorists recording collisions on cellphones

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue deputy chief challenges motorists to break the habit

Man accused in fatal Salmon Arm church shooting also charged with arson

Parmenter family home badly damaged by fire a month before killing

Daily cannabis linked to reduction in opioid use: B.C. researchers

Researchers looked at a group of 1,152 people in Vancouver who reported substance use and chronic pain

Pot shop opens near Princeton on band land

A medical and recreational cannabis shop opened earlier this month near Princeton.… Continue reading

Bids down, costs up on Highway 1, B.C. independent contractors say

Rally protests NDP government’s union-only public construction

Most Read