LETTER: Keep bucks in the community

Shop Local! Start Now!! Here are some recent experiences which show how easy it is to support our friends and neighbours.

1. My clock radio quit, so I bought a new one at London Drugs, then decided to check online to see if I could save a bundle. I plugged make/model into Google. The first hit was Amazon.ca. To the penny, the price was the same so my purchase helped support a local clerk and cashier and didn’t put another parcel on an airplane and courier. It also supported a company which pays local taxes and contributes to local events and activities.

2. I needed a 12-volt fan for a cabin. The first search result was Amazon.ca; the second was Canadian Tire but their identical fan was $3 cheaper and again, a clerk helped me find it and a cashier took my money.

There’s another story involving razor blades. Or the story of the local music shop who offer free post-sale service for items they sell but charge for items bought online. Buying from Canadian-owned stores will have you supporting London Drugs, Canadian Tire, Rexall, as well as local businesses carrying locally-made products.

These examples illustrate how we can keep our money in our community, not supporting far-off billionaires and website programmers. All the staff and owners above had more money in their pocket to go to a restaurant, purchase an oil change, buy some clothes, or get work done on their home. It’s about building our community!

Christmas is about much more than shopping but for those necessary purchases, make Christmas more merry by Shopping Local!!

Tom Rankin

Kamloops

Previous story
Letter: Population growth is the problem

Just Posted

Cross examination application denied in Sagmoen trial: Supreme Court

Evidence expected to be presented in court

Vernon cowboy captures world championship buckle

Jaret Cooper, 16, from VSS, wins novice saddle bronc event at Junior World Finals rodeo in Las Vegas

Armstrong thrift store donates plenty to health care

Bargain Bin, run by Armstrong Spallumcheen Healthcare Auxiliary, donates $40,000 to VJH Foundation

North Okanagan woodstove exchange program continues

Grant funding received allows Coldstream/Lumby program to carry on

Vernon fencer on point for Canadian military team

Landrey Bickel, former Vernon School District team member, competes at World Military Games

WATCH: Eyewitness captures moment truck slams into Tim Hortons in Kelowna

A pickup truck crashed into the front a Tim Hortons in Rutland causing a small fire on Monday night

WATCH: Eyewitness captures moment truck slams into Tim Hortons in Kelowna

A pickup truck crashed into the front a Tim Hortons in Rutland causing a small fire on Monday night

Letter: Population growth is the problem

Dear Editor: In response to letters from Robert T. Rock of Mission… Continue reading

Morning Start: How many people live on earth?

Your morning start for December 10, 2019.

China hints at national security trials for 2 Canadians detained for one year

The two Canadians’ detention is largely seen as retaliation for the arrest of a Huawei exec

B.C. seaplane company set to test the first commercial electronic plane

The plane is powered by a 750 horsepower electric motor

Fireballs to fill the sky Friday for brightest meteor shower of the year

Geminid meteor shower features colourful, brighter, longer shooting stars

Truck crashes into Kelowna Tim Hortons, causing small fire

Truck drives through store front

Province sues over sailing incident that killed teen with disabilities

Gabriel Pollard, 16, died from injuries after marine lift failed

Most Read