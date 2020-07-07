LETTER: Keep your pooch on a leash

Keep your dog on the leash while on shared trails, says this Morning Star Reader. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Hey there “responsible dog owner.”

I would just like to say thank you for walking your dog on leash. So for those of you that missed the dog bylaw news article informing the public that all dogs must be on leash when off property. In other words, if you are walking your pet on the road or on a trail system in this community (Vernon and Districts) Fido/Fefe must be on a leash!

Just as it is your right to walk your dog, it is my right not to have your dog in my space while I am out walking.

May I suggest that there are people out walking that are frightened of dogs and or do not like your pooch on the loose. Please, do not be that person.

The Ribbons of Green have trail markers clearly showing a dog on a leash. Maybe you missed all the signage…OOPS!

If you want the off-leash experience for your pet, there are plenty of dog parks that provide an opportunity for your dog to run free. Keep in mind when you are walking out on the rural trails …there are wild animals out and about.

So for all the new trail hikers be aware that bears, cougars, wolves, coyotes and deer are on our hillsides. A loose dog can be taken sadly as a meal or can bring back a friend with big teeth and claws.

In closing, these are tough times, so be respectful and care about your community. We are blessed to live with the space and opportunity to be outside and enjoy the fresh air, so I don’t think it is too much to ask you to think of others.

Just as you put your seat belt on when you drive, put the leash on your dog when you go for a walk.

P.S. to the person leaving the blue bags on the Galiano Road area. It defeats the purpose if you bag the poo and leave it on the side of the road/tail. Take it home 🙂

Arnell Larsen

Vernon