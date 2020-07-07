Keep your dog on the leash while on shared trails, says this Morning Star Reader. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

LETTER: Keep your pooch on a leash

Hey there “responsible dog owner.”

I would just like to say thank you for walking your dog on leash. So for those of you that missed the dog bylaw news article informing the public that all dogs must be on leash when off property. In other words, if you are walking your pet on the road or on a trail system in this community (Vernon and Districts) Fido/Fefe must be on a leash!

Just as it is your right to walk your dog, it is my right not to have your dog in my space while I am out walking.

May I suggest that there are people out walking that are frightened of dogs and or do not like your pooch on the loose. Please, do not be that person.

The Ribbons of Green have trail markers clearly showing a dog on a leash. Maybe you missed all the signage…OOPS!

If you want the off-leash experience for your pet, there are plenty of dog parks that provide an opportunity for your dog to run free. Keep in mind when you are walking out on the rural trails …there are wild animals out and about.

So for all the new trail hikers be aware that bears, cougars, wolves, coyotes and deer are on our hillsides. A loose dog can be taken sadly as a meal or can bring back a friend with big teeth and claws.

In closing, these are tough times, so be respectful and care about your community. We are blessed to live with the space and opportunity to be outside and enjoy the fresh air, so I don’t think it is too much to ask you to think of others.

Just as you put your seat belt on when you drive, put the leash on your dog when you go for a walk.

P.S. to the person leaving the blue bags on the Galiano Road area. It defeats the purpose if you bag the poo and leave it on the side of the road/tail. Take it home 🙂

Arnell Larsen

Vernon

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
LETTER: Questions raised about Summerland solar project

Just Posted

Aces aplenty at Vernon Golf Club

Local track has 14 recorded holes-in-one since April 30

Sad ending in case of missing Vernon senior

Body of Wayne Orser found floating in Okanagan Lake Tuesday, July 7

Vernon murder case back in court

Voir dire held for one of two accused in death of William Bartz in July 2017

North Okanagan district shifts attention to wildfire season

FireSmart, Grab-and-Go Bags and emergency planning among tips for wildfire preparedness

Vernon police deem car fire ‘suspicious’

A vehicle was fully involved last night on 24th Avenue, cause still unknown

84-year-old Okanagan resident finishes 12,000-piece puzzle

Willie Tribiger started the puzzle in 2013, completing it in six and a half years

LETTER: Keep your pooch on a leash

Hey there “responsible dog owner.” I would just like to say thank… Continue reading

Fraser Valley woman complains of violent RCMP takedown during wellness check

Mounties respond that she was not co-operating during Mental Health Act apprehension

B.C. sees 12 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Three outbreaks exist in health-care settings

Lost dog swims Columbia River multiple times searching for home

The dog was missing from his Castlegar home for three days.

Booze on beach extended through summer in Penticton

Pilot project will stay in place until Oct. 15

COVID-19: B.C. promotes video-activated services card

Mobile app allows easier video identity verification

ICBC to resume road tests in July with priority for rebookings, health-care workers

Tests have been on hold for four months due to COVID-19

Princeton ATV rider slapped with numerous charges after complaint of near miss on the KVR

‘I would never defend actions like that’ - Ed Vermette, Princeton ATV Club president

Most Read