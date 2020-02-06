LETTER: Kelownian makes NOYSE for Vernon’s youngsters

NOCCA presented Even More NOYSE (North Okanagan Youth Showcase of Excellence) at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Theatre Feb. 1. (Contributed)

To the editor,

The young performers at the youth showcase Even More NOYSE at the Vernon Arts Centre were amazing, talented, and passionate.

Paul Rosetti, master of ceremonies, did an excellent job with short interviews and interesting personal stories. Vernon is lucky to have such high-caliber young musicians. They deserved a sold-out crowd.

Vernon people mark your calendars for next year.

Also, many thanks to the wonderful couple that rushed me to the last bus back to Kelowna with eight minutes to spare.

Lilian Aeberhardt, Kelowna