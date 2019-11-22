LETTER: Kudos to Vernon councillors for saying ‘nay’ to speed increase

On Nov. 12, the contentious issue of speed limits along the Commonage were up for debate. Ultimately, despite an excellently-researched report presented by the (city’s) director of transporation, Amanda Watson, council agreed to raise the speed limits along the Commonage.

Voting against the motion were Couns. Kari Gares and Akbal Mund and Mayor Victor Cumming.

I believe their vote was an acknowledgment of the dangers inherent in excessive speed. I also believe a refusal to respect the recommendations from city staff, based on the report brought forward, has the potential for being vulnerable to liability issues in the future, based on excessive speed and its relevance to future accidents.

Coun. Mund, last year, requested a speed indicator along what I call “Silver Star Speedway,” in an effort to get people to slow down.

Kudos to the councillors who deferred to professional expertise and voted against the speed increase, and kudos to Coun. Mund for looking out for the greater good and safety concerns of the people on Silver Star Road just trying to walk to school without getting killed by speeders.

Dean Roosevelt

Vernon

