LETTER: Look at your consumption and its effects on climate change

Re: Climate Change

I am tired of all the talk about climate change. If you are over 70, it was on our watch that the environment began a serious change and we did nothing about it.

We were trying to give our children everything without thought to what we were doing, and now the same thing is happening.

Now, if you want to slow or change the progress solution is simple, make everything recyclable or reusable. The costs of products will climb, but climate change should slow or reverse.

If the problem starts first, how do get people to want to do this? I don’t know. Second, you will have to sell businesses, employers and employees will have to go and so too will wages.

But you can’t shut down manufacturing. Why? Because we cannot make many recyclable products, yet without old technology as we do not have zero-emission plants, not enough solar and wind power plants. So first we have to do this.

The biggest problem is to make our children and grandchildren understand that they do not require new cell phones every year, just because the manufacturer says we do. The same goes for all other electronic, fashion and transportation items. We upgrade way too often. Things as simple as dumping the cell and getting an old landline you don’t have to change for 10 years.

Now, for all these environmental advocates, let’s take a quick look. They all have top-of-the-line clothes (nothing handmade), cell phones, stay in the best hotels, eat at the best restaurants and I bet the majority live in big houses (more room than they need). These all use carbon emission to create.

Take a look at Greta Thunberg. She comes over in a sail boat. Good idea but it is made of aluminum or fiberglass, loaded with solar power (good) and lots of electronics. These all require carbon to build. From what I see in the papers and on TV, she is well dressed, but not in handmade clothes. She has a press manager who writes for her and look at how much travelling she has done in North America and nothing stating how?

This young lady is good, but take a look at yourself before you tell us of the older generation how we ruined the world, it was because you and your generation wanted the most modern and best of everything.

Garry Haas

Vernon