LETTER: Look inward and be the change

At the risk of the public’s wrath, I would like to respond to Sue Young and Richard Pearen’s recent letter regarding the push for an anti-racism policy for Vernon.

Racism is not a recent problem and I question the fairly current push for a policy to be formed.

I could very well be mistaken when I assert that this drive seems to have coincided with the very public rise of Black Lives Matter and Indigenous rights groups.

There is no denying slavery, residential schools, the degradation of women today in other parts of the world and the hateful hearts of those who truly do show contempt for anyone different than them.

I wonder if others share the same concern that we have become an easily offended society.

We wilt under an unkind word or look; we label others intolerant when a disagreement arises; we claim discrimination the moment we don’t get our way.

We are constantly looking for someone, something, some policy to be the change instead of looking inward and taking responsibility for our own response and actions.

Sometimes, in humility, we need to reach out and ask for help, not demand it through rallies and rioting.

I have read countless praises regarding how kind and welcoming travellers and tourists alike have found citizens of Vernon.

If you personally witness an act of hatred, speak up, stand up for the person being mistreated. File a report if necessary.

But please do not jump on the bandwagon of being politically correct and creating more policies and restrictions of free speech and thought.

I am 100 per cent sure that not one Vernon councillor would be OK with any form of targeted racism.

Why are our human rights being grossly denied to warrant an entire anti-racism policy?

Danyelle Toplov

Vernon