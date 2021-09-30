The views from the Middleton Mountain trail in Coldstream are breathtaking, as captured April 25 by a local photographer. (Tennille Litzenberger photo)

LETTER: Middleton is a gem

Morning Star reader says thanks to RDNO, trails group for revamping pathways

On a sunny Thursday, I decided to re-visit the trails on Middleton Mountain.

To my delight, I found a complete re-alignment of access off Mt. Ida Drive with beautiful contoured switchback trails replacing the many steps, sturdy fencing, and an easy 21-step final ascent.

Once on top of the mountain, there are several beautifully displayed information stops along the trails — on geology, wildflowers, animals, points of interest and distant mountains.

All this trail improvement and maintenance is due to Ribbons of Green and RDNO.

Thank you for this wonderful gem in the middle of our community.

Molly Boyd

