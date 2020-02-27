Members of the Gitxsan Nation resurrect their blockade of the main CN rail line in New Hazelton Feb. 24. The supporters of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs opposing the Coastal GasLink pipeline through their territory dismantled a previous blockade Feb. 13. (Randall Shoop photo)

LETTER: Misconceptions around pipeline blockades

To the editor:

There are some misperceptions concerning the Indigenous blockades of the railways across Canada in support of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs.

It starts with Canada’s apartheid system of reservations as controlled by the federal government by way of the 1876 Indian Act.

The band councils have jurisdiction over only the reserves and not the original native territories.

The reserves are minuscule fragments of what comprised the original First Nations’ territories.

In 1997, the Supreme Court of Canada essentially ruled in the Delgamuukw case that land title had not been given up for unceded territories, most of which is in British Columbia.

The band councils do not have effective jurisdiction of these unceded territories as the hereditary chiefs have never ceded their original territories, giving them the legal right to protest on and for their territories.

It is most fitting how most blockades are on railway lines. Most reserves in B.C. have lost significant territory or relocation due to the governments of the day illegally taking over reservation land (as protected by law as far back as the Royal Proclamation of 1763 and as recently as the UN Declaration on Indigenous Rights, accepted by Canada in 1992) and using them for railway right-of-ways.

Across the prairies, with the desire of the federal government to control these lands and ethnically cleanse it of Indigenous peoples, immense grants of land were made to the Hudson’s Bay Company with much of that land allotted for railways.

For the writer who wanted to have the Indigenous population indemnify the losses to the railways and businesses because of the current blockades (“Pipeline protests hamper negotiations,” Wednesday, Feb. 21), he needs to consider that perhaps first Canada should indemnify the Indigenous peoples at fair market value for their stolen territories.

Three books I can recommend on the topic that provide valuable historical analysis: Making Native Space by Cole Harris (UBC Press, 2002); Contact and Conflict by Robin Fisher (UBC Press, 1992); and Clearing the Plains by James Daschuk (U. of Regina Press, 2013).

All are highly informative and well worth reading.

Jim Miles

Vernon

Letters

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Gun ownership doesn’t lead to dictators

Just Posted

Brother and sister thrive with Silver Star ski program

Carter Classic supports kids like Adam and Amy, diagnosed with autism, hit the slopes

Lumby squad wins wild-card entry to provincials

Charles Bloom Timberwolves draw No. 1-ranked team for B.C. A senior girls tourney in Kelowna

Kal Lake Park gets early spring cleaning

B.C. Parks ecosystem maintenance and wildfire mitigation project on now until end of March

Coldstream junior girls pull off huge basketball upset

Kal Lakers, seeded 22 out of 24, shock 11th-ranked Delta team in first round at BC junior finals

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Vernon

Patient was taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital around 8:30 a.m. Thursday

Morning Start: Abraham Lincoln’s dog was also assassinated

Your morning start for Thursday, February 27, 2020

Should you shave your beard to stop COVID-19? The U.S. CDC has a guide

Facial hair could be a big no-no if COVID-19 reaches pandemic status

First arrests made at BC Legislature after Wet’suwet’en supporters spray chalk on property

Legislature security arrested two people, allegedly for mischief

Canada’s 13th coronavirus case confirmed as husband of 12th patient

More than 81,000 cases of COVID-19 have occurred since the virus emerged in China

Former Victoria Secret model skiing in Revelstoke

Australian model Miranda Kerr has been in the area for several days

Trainwreck Comedy to celebrate 10 years of laughs in Kelowna

The open-mic event will take place Mar. 10. at O’Flannigan’s Pub in Kelowna

CRAFT Beer Market to host Brewchella in Kelowna

The festival features local craft beer and bites

Galloway: Be kind

Columnist Jules Galloway is the founder/owner of Evolve Design| Build

Surrey will replace its RCMP force with municipal police, province confirms

City of Surrey has been authorized to set up its own city police force

Most Read