Email editor@federalwaymirror.com

LETTER: Missing facts

I don’t think Rick Davidson’s letter “Canada on Fire” has covered all the facts.

What alternative source of energy (at this time) would replace fossil fuels?

I think fossil fuels to some extent will be a fact of life for at least three more generations.

For starters, how much wind and waves would it take to power a thousand D-8 Cats?

I don’t think eliminating fossil fuels would be nearly as productive as doing more research on means and methods of reducing the pollution caused.

How about the huge inventory of vehicles, machinery in existence now with a potential “life expectancy” at this point of another 50 years?

Are those to be relegated to the scrap pile?

J.L. Mawle

Vernon

Previous story
LETTER: Why an election now?

Just Posted

Newly arrived members of 1 Combat Engineer Regiment (CER) at Land Task Force – Vernon, receive an in-brief from the Camp Sergeant Major. 1 CER is deploying as part of Operation LENTUS in assistance to BC Wildfire Service. (Captain Jamie Blois, Public Affairs Officer, Land Task Force – Vernon photo)
Military on the move from 100 Mile House to Vernon to join White Rock Lake wildfire fight

Dog Control Officer, Ashley Sissons, in the cutest dog pile possible. (RDNO)
Dog Control offers refuge for litter of pups evacuated from White Rock Lake wildfire

Electoral Area C Director Amanda Shatzko presenting a cheque to Mike Waberski, SSPOA President and Maura McCarthy, SSPOA Director of Safe Communities. (RDNO)
New signage bolsters safe passage at Silver Star

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are looking for 40-year-old Michael Douglas McKeeman who is wanted on outstanding arrest warrants for sexual assault and possession of stolen property. (RCMP)
Man wanted by Vernon police