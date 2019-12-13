LETTER: Money see, money do

To the editor:

Seeing as how we are approaching that special time of the year, what do you think we will be in store for?

Checking the news from far away (actually Vancouver, Surrey) we can expect the monkey-see-monkey-do attitude from the depths of Vernon City Hall when comes time to announce the dreaded tax notice of undue increases which will, ultimately, be blamed on the aforementioned big boondoggle cities we always get compared to.

A 9.7 per cent tax increase there you say would never happen here? Ha! Good luck!

Gary Biro

Vernon