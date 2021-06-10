LETTER: More LTC workers needed

We write this letter to advocate for more staff in long-term care/acute care facilities under the umbrella of Interior Health.

Our 93-year-old mother is cared for at Creekside Landing in Vernon. The staff are hardworking and caring. Sadly, it has been our observation they are often overwhelmed because the facility is desperately short-staffed without the hope of getting more help.

Our concern is that on the acute care dementia/Alzheimer’s wing the level of care increases as the diseases progress.

There does not appear to be any consideration for the increased demand on the existing staff. In our opinion, inadequate staffing is a major concern. More care aides and nurses are desperately needed. Front-line health care workers and caregivers should feel confident they can meet any surge in demand while continuing to provide safe and high-quality care to their patients.

Staff have a right to have all the resources available to do their jobs caring for extremely vulnerable residents. They have a right to have job satisfaction knowing they are supported by colleagues, management and the Health Authority with adequate staffing. Your staff should be a priority. If staff is happy and engaged, the successful results will follow.

Residents deserve and have a right to quality, unhurried care as they embark on the final stages of their lives. Families and loved ones have a right to expect and see optimal resources in place for those they love. Anything less is unacceptable.

A copy of this letter is being forwarded to facility owner Kaigo, Senior Executive Team – Interior Health, MLA Harwinder Sandu and Minister of Health Adrian Dix.

We encourage other families/friends who feel the same way to raise their voices.

Margo, Doug, Jim and Bill Pepper