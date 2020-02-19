LETTER: More oilsands no good for climate

To the editor:

I am writing you to express my grave concerns about the proposed Teck Frontier oilsands mine in Alberta. The federal government will have to make a decision to accept or reject this mine by the end of February.

The work I do, teaching at UBCO about natural resource management and the environment, enables me to understand both perspectives on this issue. I can really relate to those who want this industry to continue to provide its well-paid jobs.

Unfortunately, I am not able to ignore the science, which tells us that we are in extremely serious trouble with our climate — a climate emergency is not too exaggerated a way to put it. We have less than 10 years to limit climate catastrophe and must act quickly to cut carbon emissions.

The mine is incompatible with our climate targets. It will emit approximately six megatonnes of carbon emissions per year. It would result in significant adverse effects on Indigenous rights, and irreversible environmental damage.

The irony is, this mine will never be financially viable due to its reliance on unrealistically high oil prices. Fossil fuels are about to be stranded assets — resources that are going to suddenly lose their value as the market for them tanks. Let us instead invest in renewable energy, and try to salvage some sort of a future for our children and grandchildren.

Mary Stockdale, Vernon