letter

LETTER: MP’s should represent all constituents

I was recently on the House of Commons of Canada website and noticed that our MP, Mel Arnold, had voted against the following:

• Bills # 93, 117, and 119 re: An Act respecting the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People (UNDRIP).

On numerous occasions, I have heard MP Arnold state that he represents ALL the constituents in the North Okanagan Shuswap riding. It made me wonder just how many constituents could be negatively impacted by his voting to not support UNDRIP.

I used 2016 Census data and found that approximately seven per cent of our riding identifies as Aboriginal. Of that seven per cent, 49 per cent identify as Firs

t Nations and 48 per cent as Metis.

UNDRIP establishes a universal framework of minimum standards for the survival, dignity and well-being of the indigenous peoples of the world. It lays out the basic rights that Indigenous peoples should be afforded. It outlines specific obligations on the part of nations in how they relate to Indigenous peoples and their land and contains some clauses that fly in the face of Canada’s historic treatment of First Nations, Metis and Inuit. Canada has a history of denial of Aboriginal rights and title and continues to have conflicts over major resource extraction projects. Some in our government are not prepared to fully face the implications of UNDRIP and how it will challenge Canada’s current legal frameworks.

A main sticking point for some is Indigenous sovereignty and self-determination. Disputes over access to land, natural resources and water are at the heart of many of the recent disputes between Indigenous people and Ottawa.

Indigenous peoples are often arrested and criminalized for exercising sovereignty over their traditional lands. Patricia Doyle-Bedwell, a Mi’kmaq lawyer and professor at Dalhousie University said, “The power of UNDRIP lies in its ability to strengthen Indigenous rights to protect land and water. That is what this is about. We are not going to have anything if we don’t have our land. We have the right to our survival, our dignity, our way of being as Indigenous people.”

UNDRIP is not privileging Indigenous peoples with a set of rights unique to them.

It wants to make sure that Indigenous people enjoy, and benefit from, the same human rights that non-Indigenous peoples benefit from. I expect that voters would want to vote for an MP that would work towards reconciliation and an improved relationship with his/her Indigenous constituents.

Jane Weix, Vernon

Previous story
LETTER: Wake up, Millennials

Just Posted

Armstrong Regional Co-op employee Kim Burns helps Vernon customers fuel up and feel good on Armstrong Regional Co-Op’s Fuel Good Day Tuesday afternoon. On Sept. 19, 10 cents from every litre of fuel sold in Vernon will be donated to the North Okanagan Hospice Society. Burns said on an “average day” $20,000 litres are sold a the 27th Street location - today she hopes to top that number by roughly 10,000 litres. Erin Christie/Morning Star Staff
North Okanaganers pump up nearly $10K in Co-op’s Good Fuel Day

Armstrong’s Jesse Crowe (left), who had his 13-year-old son, DJ (right), caddy for him, finished tied for second at the PGA of BC Club Professional Championship in Victoria. (Facebook photo)
Second-place showing for Armstrong golf pro

Conservative incumbent Mel Arnold’s campaign spent $1,700 on Facebook ads from Aug. 22 to Sept. 20. (Facebook Image)
North Okanagan-Shuswap Conservatives spend most in riding on Facebook ads

Open burn ban rescinded in Kamloops Fire Centre (File photo)
Province to lift open burning ban in Kamloops Fire Centre