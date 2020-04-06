Letter: Newspaper addict grateful the presses keep rolling

Writer appreciative of option to shop online, pick up orders

I’ve been a shopper for a while now who just places my order online and I go and pick it up. Great service.

I only have to go out daily to pick up my newspaper. Not an issue – always nice to go out for a bit.

I happened to notice that many are still going into stores to shop. I read about one supermarket that has marked off their store with one-way only aisles, marked with arrows made with coloured tape, to reduce close contact when passing each other. Good idea I thought.

At home I have a habit of licking my fingers when reading the paper to help separate the pages. I now have a damp paper towel beside me I use so as not to keep putting my fingers in my mouth. As a newspaper addict I am grateful that the presses are still rolling.

Bob White

Salmon Arm

