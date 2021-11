Another Halloween is on the books.

I am writing to commend all the youngsters in our area for being so polite. Trick or treaters started about 5 p.m. with the last around 7:45 p.m.

I spoke with a neighbour this morning and she commented on how polite the kids were as well. Great kids in the Kidston Elementary catchment area.

Deena Laturnus

Coldstream