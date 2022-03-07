Truck driver Mat Mackenzie, 36, adjusts the mirror on his truck during a protest against COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in Ottawa, Ontario, on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

Letter: North Okanagan-Shuswap MP asked to answer for Conservative party’s response to blockades

Since 1993 we’ve paid conservative MPs a lot of tax dollars to represent this riding.

For example, in just over six years, Mel Arnold has pocketed over $1 million in salary, and if he resigned today he would collect over $700k in pension by his early 80s (Taxpayers Federation of Canada data).

Given this, it seems reasonable to ask MP Arnold to account for his party’s actions during the national crisis that started with the truckers’ protest. We all won’t be happy with his explanation but we all deserve to know why the Conservative Party supported illegal blockades that included hate groups and protesters who wanted to replace our democratically elected government.

The interim leader’s leaked email also showed Conservatives were willing to put their interests ahead of Canada’s by prolonging the Ottawa occupation.

Conservative MPs certainly didn’t look like “a government in waiting” during the blockades as they engaged in dangerous and irresponsible behaviour.

Given our long and expensive relationship with the Conservative party, Mr. Arnold owes us some answers.

Read more: Trudeau denounces ‘hateful rhetoric’ at Ottawa trucker protest, won’t meet with convoy

Read more: Alberta-based Maverick party denies involvement in fund raising for ‘freedom convoy’

Barbara Cousins

Letterstaxes

Just Posted

A petition has been started to rename Glenmore Road to Bumpy McBump Bump Way. (Change.org)
Potholes drive need for Lake Country road name change

Vernon's Ashley Wadsworth was murdered in the U.K. Feb. 1, 2022, just days before she was scheduled to return home. (Ashley Wadsworth/Facebook photo)
No plea in murder of Vernon teen, accused England man heads to trial

Lumby’s Logan Leach (right) and guide Julien Petit finished sixth in Monday’s men’s super combined visually impaired race at the 2022 Beijing Paralympics. (paralympic.ca photo)
Lumby’s Leach sixth in Paralympics’ super combined ski race

Coldstream's Centex gas station price Monday, March 7, 2022. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)
Jump at the pump in Vernon, Coldstream