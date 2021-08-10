Letter: North Okanagan-Shuswap MP’s suggestion to enjoy ourselves a timely message

It is with much bemusement that I read the letter from Mr. Suchy posted on your paper’s website.

I am not fully cognisant of what his overall point is meant to convey. Mr. Suchy seems to say he is not interested in politicians, but has to rant about MP Mel Arnold’s suggestion that we should try and enjoy ourselves in these difficult times. Throughout the world over the past 18 months or so we have dealt with restrictions and many inconveniences brought about by COVID-19, to the detriment of mental health for so many.

We further are aware of the devastation caused by wildfires here in B.C. and in other parts of the world, which have had similar affects on health combined with economic stress.

It serves little to counter many of the points/counter-points that Mr. Suchy confusingly raises so I will not go there. However, I do wish to respond to his comments on Winston Churchill in the Second World War. Churchill never told the British people not to have fun, but to have resolve. My parents were in the RAF during the war and my mother relayed to me some of the dark times they endured, but spoke happily of the dances at camp and in the towns around them. This was the spirit that kept so many going at that time, not by harping on doom and gloom.

Read more: LETTER: MP out of sync with reality

Despite the events that are surrounding us that seriously impact so may lives, we still have to consider where we are headed and what priorities will address society’s needs. So what is wrong with a survey, what is wrong with mixing with friends and family?

Finally, in understanding that your readership is essentially in the Kootenay-Columbia EDA ( riding), I wish to speak out on behalf of my MP who has served us admirably in the North Okanagan-Shuswap over the past six years. Mel Arnold has worked tirelessly during this time on behalf of all constituents by visiting communities throughout the EDA, combined with a brutal travel schedule almost weekly to and from Ottawa. He therefore does not deserve the portrayal shown in Mr. Suchy’s seemingly bad tempered ranting.

Ross Harris,

Blind Bay

