Letter: Nothing offensive about name

If you lived in Coldstream, you were known as a farm kid — and I happen to be one of them.

Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018.

That is the way it was back then in Coldstream. The name “Coldstream Tit-Pullers” originated with Miss Hilda Cryderman in 1924. Nineteen-year-old Miss Hilda Cryderman was hired principal of the Coldstream School (now known as Coldstream Elementary) after she told the board she “could do anything a man can do.”

Miss Cryderman was also the sports coach at Coldstream School. I had her as my teacher myself and if it wasn’t for her I would not have gotten anywhere in my lie. In November 1985, she received the Order of Canada at 81 years of age.

Miss Cryderman loved all sports and loved to coach, not only in sports but also academics as well. Not only did she teach you to play the game, but she also showed you how the name “Coldstream Tit-Pullers” came about because most of the team members were farm kids. If you lived in the Coldstream, you were known as a farm kid — and I happen to be one of them.

Ed Witzke