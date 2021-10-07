LETTER: October is Foster Family Appreciation Month

An open letter to Foster Parents:

October is Foster Family Appreciation Month.

Thank you for making a difference. Thank you for opening your homes and your hearts to care for children who come to you as strangers with bruised hearts. Thank you for helping children who are struggling, so they have a successful future. Thank you for persevering through the hard times and giving children the opportunities to experience good times.

When family life gets complicated, children and youth sometimes end up in foster care. Thankfully Foster Parents step up, and your huge, caring hearts embrace them. You use your skills to help them grow so that when they move on, they are healthier and happier.

Thank you for your courage and your patience.

If you are, were previously, or intend to be a Foster Parent — thank you for making a real difference in our community.

Noelle Typusiak

Foster Parent Coordinator

North Okanagan

Okanagan Foster Parents Association