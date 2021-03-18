LETTER: Other options to consider instead of goose cull

Open letter to Vernon mayor and council:

With regards to the goose problem, why not use the horns the farms use to keep the birds from their apple trees. That works.

Another idea is to make a bird park with birdhouses, etc.

That would be nice for Vernon.

Talk to the wildlife people. The mayor and council don’t have a clue about birds, so why leave it up to them?

Get the bylaw people to look after the beaches, they need the work.

Don’t kill our birds or you will feel guilty.

Pray for some help?

Art Gourley

Vernon