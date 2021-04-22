LETTER: Park is for everyone

In response to the Friends of Kalamalka Park regarding no parking lot in Cosens Bay.

Let me remind you the provincial park is for everyone.

Somewhere along the line, it must have been identified as a request from a lot of residents that would use the park trails if there was more parking.

Also was that area not blasted to bits with mortar shells? I seem to remember the army flying over that area with radar to find unexploded shells.

So to say the grasslands are natural is a presumption of intent to stop a development that would benefit a lot of outdoor activities.

Glen Weldon

