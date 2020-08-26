LETTER: Part-time problems

Vernon Morning Star reader speaks to cracks in long-term care

The letter “COVID-19 Reveals Cracks in Long-Term Care” (July 9) missed one essential point.

If part-time care workers need two jobs so as to earn a week’s wage, they increase the COVID-19 risk by working at two separate venues. But unfortunately this part-time economic thinking was started by the government!

By allowing organizations to employ part-timers without paying full benefits, businesses could save money – including government offices, schools, stores, hospitals, entertainment venues, restaurants and care homes.

Business taking advantage of this have been bitten by the very cash-saving they wanted – including care homes whose employees might shuttle from one infected hot-spot to another.

I know of at least one local care home that now refuses to employ anyone part-time, even though it costs more. Ultimately the so-called “Crack in Long-Term Care” is not the fault of the care-homes, but any government which supports business owners at the expense of low-income employees.

Jim Elderton

Vernon

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Chamber’s note on Vernon cultural centre on the mark

Just Posted

Crime not suspected in Vernon hotel death

Sudden death at Days Inn Tuesday, Aug. 25

Back to school plans released for North Okanagan-Shuswap

Safety protocols will be emphasized during student orientation on Sept. 10 and 11

Vernon School District unveils return-to-class plan

School District 22 released a 100-page pandemic safety plan as students set to return Sept. 10

Traffic delays expected as more road work to start in Vernon

City crews to renew sanitary utility along 28 Ave. and 42 St. starting next week

A trail where you might not expect it in south Vernon

Ribbons of Green Trails Society highlights new exciting walking trail to explore

COVID-19: Most secondary students in person at B.C. schools

Province approves 60 school district pandemic plans

Mitchell’s Musings: When you mix a heatwave and a pandemic

Too many questions sparked by COVID-19 amidst a heat wave for this columnist

City of Salmon Arm facilities not plagued by rats

Council responds to letters asking city not to use poison

School advocates hope new federal funding can assist B.C. schools with more flexibility

B.C. will receive $242.36 million as part of the newly created Safe Return to Class fund

High angle rescue in Myra Canyon

A 52-year-old man has reportedly fallen down a 40-foot embankment

B.C. dads file suit against province over back-to-school COVID plan

Bernard Trest and Gary Shuster say it’s ‘unconscionable’ to reopen schools without more risk mitigation

LETTER: Part-time problems

Vernon Morning Star reader speaks to cracks in long-term care

LETTER: Chamber’s note on Vernon cultural centre on the mark

Morning Star reader talks Greater Vernon Cultural Centre

Kelowna’s Keith Martin wins PGA of BC Championship

The 31-year-old Kelowna native took the tournament in a come-from-behind fashion

Most Read