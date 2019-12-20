LETTER: Performance ad disappoints

To the editor:

I was pleasantly surprised when I first saw the word God at the top of the advertisement on the back page of the Vernon Morning Star’s Friday Dec. 13 edition.

I was hoping to find a true Christian message below, which was hidden by the outer wrapping of the newspaper.

Hope very quickly gave way to disappointment, sadness and dismay.

I guess money wins out over morals these days.

God is definitely not a Scottish, or another nationality, drag queen, as one may discover by reading the Book of Deuteronomy, Chapter 22:15 to find God’s position on such actions.

Still, He sent His Son to die for Him and all others, of every trait, who would believe in Him (John 3:16).

No matter what we have done in our lives or are doing, we have a God that loves us and forgives us if we will but turn 180 from our present travels and go back to Him and seek His forgiveness.

May each and everyone reading this have a very happy and blessed Christmas, forgetting not the reason why we celebrate it.

Trevor Taylor

Vernon

