LETTER: Pipeline cons simply outweigh pros for B.C.

Camping, fishing, agriculture could be doomed if oil spills

Gaye Agnew,

I agree with you 100 per cent. All your points and observations are similar to mine.

The rich aren’t worried, they can travel anyway. The weather and campgrounds are beautiful, just as it is here in B.C.

One point you missed is the invasive mussels brought in from where? There is no person or organization to police that, these are brought in from where?

It will be quite easy to travel here once your campgrounds are polluted with oil; call and make reservations here, this will stop if our campgrounds are covered in oil, we won’t even want to camp—not that, as British Columbians, we can get into our own campgrounds!

As a retired senior it is a nice thought to go camping but, “sorry, we are full,” is what we hear, or “make reservations,” why as British Columbians should we who built this province have to bid against outsiders to get a camping spot in our province?

We as British Columbians do not have any choice, it is being rammed down our throat and if it ends up polluted that is OUR cross to bear and have to live in a barren land, no wildlife, fishing, agriculture and the list goes on.

Your point of potential fires, too, is a good point. Oil assisting a fire — BARREN LAND!

— Bill Thorick

Previous story
Letter: Observations from a federal election scrutineer

Just Posted

Vehicle crash in Lake Country on Highway 97

Highway 97 closed after vehicle crash in Lake Country

Chlorine gas shut down Vernon pool

The Aquatic Centre was closed briefly Tuesday following a chlorine gas alarm

Halloween hauntings happening in the North Okanagan

From fireworks to fundraisers, events are planned this weekend and Oct. 31

Acrobats dispense trickery at Australian cirque show in Vernon

Gravity & Other Myths’ Backbone presentation sure to amaze

32 parking stalls pitched in 48-unit Vernon housing project

Public hearing scheduled for CMHA low-income expansion project proposal

VIDEO: Youths from foster care system call on province for more action

Group protesting in Victoria would like to see better supports for youths aging out of system

B.C.-raised designer crafts election night dress for PM Trudeau’s wife

Sophie Gregoire’s golden dress has a Cowichan Valley connection

Fans of popular Salmon Arm taco stand alarmed by city process

Rosa’s Taco Stand owner must apply to reopen at municipal park concession

‘Cartoony’ mushrooms popping up across Vancouver Island are poisonous

Fly Agaric mushrooms can cause hallucinations and gastrointestinal pain

Beers on the job, smacking crotches: 10 police misconduct probes in B.C.

Recent report by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner highlights a number of investigations

Vernon downtown toilet hours are discriminatory

LETTERS: Everybody poops and they all need somewhere to do it

Letter: Observations from a federal election scrutineer

System of checks and balances assure job done with utmost care

LETTER: Pipeline cons simply outweigh pros for B.C.

Camping, fishing, agriculture could be doomed if oil spills

Morning Start: Hold onto your hats, high winds on the way

Your morning start for Thursday, October 24th, 2019

Most Read