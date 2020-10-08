LETTER: Polson Park lights need a cleanin’

Vernon Morning Star reader says the glass housing are like a science experiment

Like many citizens of this fair city, I like to join my friends for some fresh air and relaxing company in our Polson Park. I know its reputation has a tarnished side as well, but, many who meet down there do so to enjoy the place are ordinary, everyday workers, parents with children or retired folks wanting to walk, jog, bike or just sit around having a kaffeeklatsch.

The grounds crew in charge of the park are always busy and doing a great job.

One big ‘missed-a-spot’… the light standards.

They’re tall and beautiful and well built, but the glass housings at the top are so full of cobwebs, etc.

It’s like an entomology experiment is going on in there.

I’m sure all it would take is for the city to use the same bucket truck and water hose that they use to clean the traffic lights, to give the same TLC to the light standards in the park.

Patti Huculak,

Vernon

